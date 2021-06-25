Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $2,832,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,314,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,542,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skillz stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,507,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,993,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 0.03. Skillz has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

