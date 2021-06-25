Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei Sells 50,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $3,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,556.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $3,250,486.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00.

SMAR stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $21,848,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

