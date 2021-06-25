SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after buying an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,697,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after buying an additional 321,439 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

