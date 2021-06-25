Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 105 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.95. The stock had a trading volume of 125,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.