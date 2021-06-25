Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 371,279 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.26. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

