Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.90. The stock had a trading volume of 66,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,438. The stock has a market cap of $201.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.