Smith Moore & CO. Buys 9,160 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,603. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

