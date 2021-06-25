Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 2,194 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 276,353 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,778,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,353,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 124,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.79. 150,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,069. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

