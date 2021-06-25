Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 327 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.78. 469,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,459,528. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

