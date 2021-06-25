SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SEDG. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $267.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.81. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.19 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.90, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,011,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,328,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

