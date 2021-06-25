Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Financial Survey

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Solera National Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 2 8 5 1 2.31

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus price target of $52.76, suggesting a potential downside of 3.87%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 39.32% N/A N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 29.03% 11.77% 1.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million 2.07 $5.93 million N/A N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.94 billion 3.06 $539.00 million $3.02 18.18

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Solera National Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 422 branches, which included 273 owned and 149 leased. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

