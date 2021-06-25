South Dakota Investment Council Has $10.50 Million Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 122.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 636,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,961 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 35,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at $197,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GHL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GHL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,050. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.97. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 83.55% and a net margin of 13.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

