South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 2,272 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Alleghany stock traded up $4.33 on Friday, reaching $669.26. 46,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,324. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $462.54 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $696.50.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

