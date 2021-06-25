South Dakota Investment Council Sells 45,751 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,751 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $194,013,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,223,000 after buying an additional 5,747,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. 654,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,181,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

