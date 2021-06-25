S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.92.

SPGI stock opened at $411.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $412.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

