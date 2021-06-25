SparksPay (SPK) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 34.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $25,769.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000067 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,146,919 coins and its circulating supply is 10,044,415 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

