Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Increased to C$7.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.69.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

