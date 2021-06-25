Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have outperformed the industry in the past six months, driven by better-than-expected results for second-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite inflation pressure and higher investments in marketing and advertising, results gained from product launches, which led to top-line growth and margin expansion, strong cash flow and improved profitability. Also, continued strength in global pet care category contributed to quarterly growth. Earnings gained from favorable volumes and productivity. Moreover, favorable pricing and productivity related to the Global Productivity Improvement Program aided gross margin. Management lifted the fiscal 2021 view. However, elevated SG&A expenses due to higher marketing investments remain a concern. Also, stiff competition and tough economic environment due to pandemic have been headwinds.”

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.75.

NYSE SPB opened at $83.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.