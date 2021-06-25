SPINDLE Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $225,705.62 and $80.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,179.78 or 0.99828226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00028571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.59 or 0.00336870 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00382583 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00709254 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00056553 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003707 BTC.

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

