Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Splunk were worth $769,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,341,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after purchasing an additional 409,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.18. The stock had a trading volume of 81,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,743. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

