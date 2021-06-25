Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22,186.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,736 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $98,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,355,314 shares of company stock worth $313,598,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,375,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.69. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.88, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.93.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

