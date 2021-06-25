Standard Protocol (STND) One Day Volume Hits $198,977.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $198,977.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00101180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00162662 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,989.61 or 0.99914055 BTC.

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

