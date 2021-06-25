Stantec (TSE:STN) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$51.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STN. ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.90.

STN stock opened at C$55.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 33.79. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.23.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,410,608. Also, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total transaction of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,945,587.89. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,695 shares of company stock worth $3,803,116.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

