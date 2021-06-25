Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.05. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

