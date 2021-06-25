Stephen Wawrin Sells 1,348 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $31,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.34. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 21.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Escalade by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Escalade by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Escalade by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Escalade by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Escalade in the first quarter valued at about $1,407,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

