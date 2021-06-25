Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

NASDAQ STRL opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.38. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

