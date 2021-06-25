Steven Joseph Murray Sells 1,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BIGC opened at $64.93 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,155,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

