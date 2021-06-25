Steven Joseph Murray Sells 22,457 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00.

BigCommerce stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.21. 5,109,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,811. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BIGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 91.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

