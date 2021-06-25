Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.78.

CSX stock opened at $95.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

CSX shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that CSX will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at $1,508,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $4,321,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 103.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

