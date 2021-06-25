Stifel Nicolaus Raises Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $125.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.94.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $130.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.