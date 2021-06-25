Stipend (SPD) Price Hits $0.0667 on Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $837,230.90 and $215.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,674.50 or 1.00066524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00028779 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00318701 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00370257 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.14 or 0.00698743 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00055762 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,558,038 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

