Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,060 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,139% compared to the average volume of 489 call options.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $172.39 on Friday. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $175.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

