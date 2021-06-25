Stock Traders Buy High Volume of KB Home Put Options (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 23,482 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,385% compared to the typical volume of 945 put options.
Several research firms have issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.
In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KBH opened at $40.45 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.81.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
