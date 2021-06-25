Stock Traders Buy High Volume of KB Home Put Options (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 23,482 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,385% compared to the typical volume of 945 put options.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,958 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $8,027,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in KB Home by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,828,000 after buying an additional 223,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KBH opened at $40.45 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

