Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAX. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.42 ($93.44).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €69.50 ($81.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.73. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of €68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.