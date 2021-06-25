Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $21,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Sun Communities by 817.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.65 and a 12 month high of $178.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

