Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
SNPTF opened at $30.81 on Friday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $31.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.06.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile
