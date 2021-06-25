Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNPTF opened at $30.81 on Friday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $31.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.06.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

