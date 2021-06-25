Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells $289,473.48 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $289,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,302 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $118,898.30.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,491 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $152,277.42.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $1,236,272.66.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sunrun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

