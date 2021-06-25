Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $374.36 Million

Brokerages expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to post $374.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.50 million and the lowest is $333.60 million. Sunrun posted sales of $181.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $163,914.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,116 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 48.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sunrun by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,767,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.38. 23,527,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.67. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

