Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Trading Down 2.7%

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. 18,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 183,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Superior Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$88.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

