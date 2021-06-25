Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Trading Up 1.3%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.06). Approximately 173,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 406,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.48 million and a P/E ratio of 17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Peter Smith acquired 95,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £78,586.34 ($102,673.56).

About Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

