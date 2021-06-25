Susan Helfrick Sells 10,463 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84.

NYSE:CHWY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,479,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,592. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,017.50, a PEG ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chewy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 343.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

