SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centogene in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centogene’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Centogene stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centogene by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

