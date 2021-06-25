Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVNLY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

