Symrise’s (SYIEF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SYIEF stock remained flat at $$141.67 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 728. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.18. Symrise has a 52-week low of $110.85 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

