SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SNX opened at $120.91 on Friday. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

