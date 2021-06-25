Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $15.09 million 22.87 -$84.04 million ($1.81) -3.08 Marinus Pharmaceuticals $1.72 million 409.99 -$67.47 million ($2.80) -6.88

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals. Marinus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Syros Pharmaceuticals and Marinus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 10 0 3.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 204.66%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $29.11, suggesting a potential upside of 51.23%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals -462.00% -92.51% -42.74% Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A -73.25% -61.09%

Risk and Volatility

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia. It has target discovery, research collaboration, and option agreement with Incyte Corporation to identify therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a license agreement with TMRC Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of tamibarotene. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings. The company's ganaxolone product candidate, acts at synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, a target for its anti-seizure, antidepressant, and anxiolytic potential. It is developing ganaxolone for status epilepticus, cyclin dependent kinase like 5 deficiency disorder, PCDH19-related epilepsy, tuberous sclerosis complex, and postpartum depression. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company and CyDex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

