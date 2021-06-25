Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $117.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $608.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $55.66 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

