TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 4.1%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 602,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 20,807,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

