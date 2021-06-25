Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $108,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.59. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,787 shares of company stock worth $703,675 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

