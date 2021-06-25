Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $108,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.
TNDM stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.59. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.
In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,787 shares of company stock worth $703,675 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.38.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
