Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.89 million-92.52 million.

Tarena International stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,216. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

